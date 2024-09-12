We've wanted red boots since Taylor Swift wore red boots to a recent Kansas City Chiefs game.
Swift paired her over-the-knee pointed-toe boots with an all-denim look complete with a corset top and shorts for the occasion. Wednesday night, Swift brought back over-the-knee boots again with her look for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
For the awards show, Swift paired her boots with a yellow plaid Dior ensemble.
Searches for boots like Swift's are up -- so we're on the lookout for boots you can shop to recreate her look.
We love the idea of pairing a red boot with denim, especially heading into the fall: A deep burgundy boot is a neutral that will go with any denim wash.
Alternatively, wear red boots with an on-trend neutral print like leopard or with a chocolate brown maxi sweater dress.
Black over-the-knee boots are also a versatile styling piece: Wear them beneath slim-fitting dresses, flowy skirts or with denim.
From boots inspired by Swift's to alternate picks in different textures, colors and styles, continue below to shop our favorites.
Shop red boots
Agathea Boot
These knee-high ALDO patent red boots have a pointed toe and a 4-inch-high heel.
- $180
- ALDO
The Drop Women's Gemini Tall Heeled Boot High
Shop these The Drop boots for under $100 on Amazon now. They are dark red with a high heel, pointed toe and shiny finish.
- $99.90
- Amazon
Jessica Simpson Ildora Over-the-Knee Boot
An over-the-knee boot you can wear with shorts, skirts and dresses.
- $99.99
- $149
- DSW
Vince Camuto Tuchena Boot
Vince Camuto's Tuchena boots are 72% off at DSW. They have a skinny heel, a buckle detail, and a sharp pointed toe.
- $65.98
- $239
- DSW
Jeffrey Campbell Checkmate Boots
We love a heel like this as they are generally comfortable for walking. These Jeffrey Campbell boots in Red Lizard are a statement boot you can wear now and into the holiday season.
- $195
- Anthropologie
aeyde Zuri Pointed Toe Bootie
These may not be over-the-knee like Swift's boots, but these aeyde Zuri boots are a vibe. Wear with straight-leg or wide-leg denim for a cool fall look.
- $189.97
- $495
- Nordstrom Rack
Franco Sarto Valor Mid Shaft Boots
Franco Sarto's Valor boots feature a block heel and a square toe with that patent finish we love.
- $125.76
- $185
- Zappos
Sam Edelman Elia Knee High Boot
These knee-high boots have a pointed toe and come in a selection of colors.
- $225
- Nordstrom
Johnston & Murphy Charlotte Knee High Boots
If you're looking for a more everyday red boot, try this Bordeaux pair from Johnston & Murphy. They have a knee-high silhouette, block heel, zippered side closure and a "lightweight TRUFOAM footbed that provides ultra cushioning for all day comfort."
- $327.95
- Zappos
Loeffler Randall Goldy Tall Boot
Loeffler Randall's Goldy knee-high boots have a soft pointed toe, a chunky heel and a lightly padded leather insole.
- $695
- Zappos
Sam Edelman Sylvia
These sleek and soft Sam Edelman boots are ones we think you'll wear all season long.
- $200
- Zappos
Shop black over-the-knee boots
Nine West Sensa Over-The-Knee Boot
These Nine West boots have a pointed toe with a 2.5-inch heel for an option you can wear daily.
- $179.99
- $189
- DSW
Jessica Simpson Verity Over-The-Knee Boot
The Jessica Simpson over-the-knee boots here have a pointed toe and a thin heel for a sleek look.
- $128.99
- DSW
Blondo Sierra Waterproof Over the Knee Boot
These waterproof boots are a practical (and stylish!) choice for anyone on the go this season.
- $239.95
- Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Genessa 2 Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
We love a boot on sale -- and these Marc Fisher over-the-knee boots are no exception.
- $99.99
- $239
- Nordstrom