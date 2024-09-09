Taylor Swift is serving up a little sweet end of summer style.
The singer was spotted at the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday alongside boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were also in attendance.
Swift was photographed enjoying the match wearing a red and white checkered Reformation mini dress paired with sunglasses. She completed the look with her signature red lipstick, red nails, dainty gold jewels, and cat-eye sunglasses.
Kelce wore a coordinating all Gucci ensemble that included a Gucci bucket hat, a cardigan and white collared shirt.
While summer is coming to a close, Swift's Sora Linen dress has a timeless look that can be worn for years.
Swift's fit and flair look has a bodice-style top, and a full skirt bottom. It also has straps that can be worn on or off the shoulders.
The linen fabric is light and airy, and it's available in solid black or white color options.
Just below, you can see and shop the dress before it's gone.
