Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
"The Tortured Poets Department" artist stepped out on Wednesday night in an edgy plaid yellow look from Dior.
The outfit included a high-low skirt. Swift also accessorized the look with over-the-knee leather boots and leather gloves.
Swift is the most nominated artist tonight with 10 nods including the coveted video of the year award for "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)" and artist of the year.
"Fortnight" is also nominated for song of the year and best collaboration.
Last year, Swift dominated the VMAs, walking away with nine moonman statuettes.
The star-studded event kicked off at 8 p.m. ET with a performance from Eminem.
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting, and Katy Perry will receive the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
