The 2024 MTV Video Music Award nominations are here.
Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with 10 nods. Once again, "The Tortured Poets Department" artist is nominated for the coveted video of the year award for "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)." She won the award last year for "Anti-Hero."
"Fortnight" is also nominated for song of the year and best collaboration, and Swift is also nominated once again for artist of the year.
Close behind with nine nods is Swift's "Fortnight" collaborator, Post Malone, whose song with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," is also up for best collaboration.
Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Olivia Rodrigo, LISA and Teddy Swims are also up for four nominations.
Fans can vote now until Aug. 30 in 15 categories at vote.mtv.com, but voting for best new artist will be open up to and during the show.
The VMAs will air live from UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 10.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"
- Billie Eilish -- "LUNCH"
- Doja Cat -- "Paint The Town Red"
- Eminem -- "Houdini"
- SZA -- "Snooze"
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé -- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"
- Jack Harlow -- "Lovin On Me"
- Kendrick Lamar -- "Not Like Us"
- Sabrina Carpenter -- "Espresso"
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight"
- Teddy Swims -- "Lose Control"
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2023: Kaliii -- "Area Codes"
- September 2023: GloRilla -- "Lick or Sum"
- October 2023: Benson Boone -- "In The Stars"
- November 2023: Coco Jones -- "ICU"
- December 2023: Victoria Monét -- "On My Mama"
- January 2024: Jessie Murph -- "Wild Ones"
- February 2024: Teddy Swims -- "Lose Control"
- March 2024: Chappell Roan -- "Red Wine Supernova"
- April 2024: Flyana Boss -- "yeaaa"
- May 2024: Laufey -- "Goddess"
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM -- "EASY"
- July 2024: The Warning -- "Automatic Sun"
BEST COLLABORATION
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA -- "Rich Baby Daddy"
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion -- "Wanna Be"
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll -- "Wild Ones"
- Jung Kook ft. Latto -- "Seven"
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen -- "I Had Some Help"
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight"
BEST POP
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
BEST HIP-HOP
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA -- "Rich Baby Daddy"
- Eminem -- "Houdini"
- GloRilla -- "Yeah Glo!"
- Gunna -- "fukumean"
- Megan Thee Stallion -- "BOA"
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti -- "FE!N"
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys -- "Lifeline"
- Muni Long -- "Made For Me"
- SZA -- "Snooze"
- Tyla -- "Water"
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage -- "Good Good"
- Victoria Monét -- "On My Mama"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Benson Boone -- "Beautiful Things"
- Bleachers -- "Tiny Moves"
- Hozier -- "Too Sweet"
- Imagine Dragons -- "Eyes Closed"
- Linkin Park -- "Friendly Fire"
- Teddy Swims -- "Lose Control (Live)"
BEST ROCK
- Bon Jovi -- "Legendary"
- Coldplay -- "feelslikeimfallinginlove"
- Green Day -- "Dilemma"
- Kings of Leon -- "Mustang"
- Lenny Kravitz -- "Human"
- U2 -- "Atomic City"
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon -- "Last Heartbreak Song"
- Burna Boy -- "City Boys"
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay -- "Sensational"
- Tems -- "Love Me JeJe"
- Tyla -- "Water"
- USHER, Pheelz -- "Ruin"
BEST LATIN
- Anitta -- "Mil Veces"
- Bad Bunny -- "MONACO"
- KAROL G -- "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN"
- Myke Towers -- "LALA"
- Peso Pluma & Anitta -- "BELLAKEO"
- Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky"
- Shakira & Cardi B -- "Puntería"
BEST K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto -- "Seven"
- LISA -- "Rockstar"
- NCT Dream -- "Smoothie"
- NewJeans -- "Super Shy"
- Stray Kids -- "LALALALA"
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER -- "Deja vu"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alexander Stewart -- "if you only knew"
- Billie Eilish -- "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")"
- Coldplay -- "feelslikeimfallinginlove"
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll -- "Best For Me"
- RAYE -- "Genesis."
- Tyler Childers -- "In Your Love"
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers -- "Tiny Moves" -- Directed by Alex Lockett and Margaret Qualley
- Eminem -- "Houdini"-- Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion -- "BOA" -- Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter -- "Please Please Please" -- Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Directed by Taylor Swif
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx -- "Von dutch" -- Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa -- "Illusion" -- Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo -- "obsessed" -- Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky" -- Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
- Anitta -- "Mil Veces" -- Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem -- "Houdini" -- Editing by David Checel
- LISA -- "Rockstar" -- Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter -- "Espresso" -- Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Bleachers -- "Tiny Moves" -- Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa -- "Houdini" -- Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- LISA -- "Rockstar" -- Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky" -- Choreography by Felix 'Fefe' Burgos
- Tate McRae -- "Greedy" -- Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan -- "Rush" -- Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande -- "the boy is mine" -- Visual effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem -- "Houdini" -- Visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake -- "Selfish" -- Visual effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion -- "BOA" -- Visual effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo -- "get him back!" -- Visual effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Visual effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx -- "360" -- Art direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA -- "Rockstar" -- Art direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion -- "BOA" -- Art direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo -- "bad idea right?" -- Art direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter -- "Please Please Please" -- Art direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Art direction by Ethan Tobman