The first Abercrombie & Fitch sale of the year is here! If you haven't jumped on the A &F bandwagon yet, now might be the time.

After the outstanding rebrand in 2021, Abercrombie & Fitch staples are a wardrobe must-have. From their Curve Love collection to their chic essentials, everything is on sale right now.

During the winter sale, you can take 20% off everything, plus an additional 40% off select items. That's a total 60% off on some of their best-sellers.

We've highlighted 11 of our favorite pieces below that are sure to enhance your wardrobe.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Denim

One of the top-selling products at Abercrombie & Fitch is their denim. What makes shopping online headache-free is that you can customize based on your height, preferred size and fit. Additionally, A &F offers a line of denim under the Curve Love collection that shoppers rave about. The difference between the regular cut denim vs. Curve Love is a different ratio between the waist to hip/thigh measurement.

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean $71.20

$89 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

44% off Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean $50.40

$90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Trousers

It's not only Abercrombie & Fitch denim that allows customizable size selection – it's also their best-selling trousers.

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Pant $72

$90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Straight Tailored Pant $72

$90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Cardigans

Everyone needs a solid cardigan for layering and bundling up in fall and winter weather.

43% off Abercrombie & Fitch Chenille Cardigan $39.20

$70 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

22% off Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Sweater Cardigan $70

$90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Curve Love vegan leather pants

These vegan leather pants are a fun way to elevate your basics and give any look a little edge.

60% off Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pant $44

$110 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

More Abercrombie basics to shop:

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Wedge Turtleneck Sweater $28

$35 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Tuckable Baby Tee $23.20

$29 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

20% off Abercrombie & Fitch Short Bomber Jacket $96

$120 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now