The first Abercrombie & Fitch sale of the year is here! If you haven't jumped on the A&F bandwagon yet, now might be the time.
After the outstanding rebrand in 2021, Abercrombie & Fitch staples are a wardrobe must-have. From their Curve Love collection to their chic essentials, everything is on sale right now.
During the winter sale, you can take 20% off everything, plus an additional 40% off select items. That's a total 60% off on some of their best-sellers.
We've highlighted 11 of our favorite pieces below that are sure to enhance your wardrobe.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Denim
One of the top-selling products at Abercrombie & Fitch is their denim. What makes shopping online headache-free is that you can customize based on your height, preferred size and fit. Additionally, A&F offers a line of denim under the Curve Love collection that shoppers rave about. The difference between the regular cut denim vs. Curve Love is a different ratio between the waist to hip/thigh measurement.
Trousers
It's not only Abercrombie & Fitch denim that allows customizable size selection – it's also their best-selling trousers.
Cardigans
Everyone needs a solid cardigan for layering and bundling up in fall and winter weather.
Curve Love vegan leather pants
These vegan leather pants are a fun way to elevate your basics and give any look a little edge.
Curve Love Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pant
- $44
- $110
- Abercrombie & Fitch