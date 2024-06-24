It's that special time of year again: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon us.
This year's sale will run from July 15 through Aug. 4 and will be loaded up with exclusive deals on everything from new arrivals to "only at Nordstrom" exclusives from top brands in fashion, beauty and more.
Additionally, cardmembers will have the opportunity to get early access starting July 9.
Cardmember access will be broken down into the following tiers:
Icons: July 9-14
Ambassadors: July 10-14
Influencers: July 11-14
Last year's sale incorporated amazing markdowns on brands such as SKIMS, Levi's, AllSaints, UGG, Stila, Le Creuset, Zwilling and more.
Also, keep in mind that prices on deals will promptly go back up on Aug. 5.
While the 2024 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale hasn't kicked off just yet, be sure to check out several amazing bestselling buys you can snag on sale right now, just below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
- $199.95
- $350
- Nordstrom