From Charlotte Tilbury to Laura Mercier, Lancôme and beyond, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features exclusive discounts on some of our favorite beauty brands.
Shop beauty exclusives like the Charlotte Tilbury Blush & Glow Glide Set featuring a liquid blush and two highlighters for $88. The MAC Cosmetics Lip Kit Trio features lipstick, lip gloss and a lip pencil for $45.
Plus, find deals like 33% off the T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush and 34% off the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask.
Don't miss out: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Exclusives: Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury Blush & Glow Glide Set, $132 Value
This set includes the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk, the Glow Glides Hollywood Highlighter in Pillow Talk and the Glowgasm Beauty Wand Highlighter in Pinkgasm.
- $88
- Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit, $73 Value
This Anastasia Beverly Hills kit includes a full size of the Full-size Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and the Clear Brow Gel.
- $44
- Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics Lip Kit Trio, $73 Value
This set includes a Powder Kiss Lipstick, a lip liner pencil and the Lipglass Lip Gloss. Choose from three different colors.
- $45
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Exclusives: Skin care and body care
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Home & Away Set, $128 Value
- $56
- Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment, $284 Value
- $185
- Nordstrom
MALIN+GOETZ Lip Service Full Size Lip Moisturizer & Balm Trio, $45 Value
- $30
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Exclusives: Hair care and hair tools
T3 SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Exclusives: Fragrance
Vacation Summer Scent Duo, $113 Value
Vacation's Summer Scent Duo features the Vacation eau de toilette and a full-size shimmering oil with SPF 30.
- $79
- Nordstrom
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set, $115 Value
This set includes five Jo Malone fragrances: English Pear & Sweet Pea, Peony & Blush Suede, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, and Mimosa & Cardamom.
- $90
- Nordstrom