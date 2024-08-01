The final days of the 2024 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are upon us, and there are still lots of amazing deals on fashion faves.
Whether you're looking for end-of-summer finds or are ready to save big on back-to-school or stylish fall finds, now is the time to shop.
The sale has slashed prices on brands such as Levi's, Birkenstock, Nike, Fendi, Kate Spade and much more.
These deals won't last forever: This year's event ends Aug. 4.
Below, check out top picks for women, men, kids and more -- all at amazing prices!
Women
Men
Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMax® Flat Front Performance Chinos
- $58.99
- $79.50
- Nordstrom
Kids
BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss with Free Flying Friends Toy & Travel Bag
- $220.99
- $294.97
- Nordstrom
Nuna TRVL LX + PIPA urbn Stroller & Car Seat Travel System Nuna
- $699.99
- $950
- Nordstrom