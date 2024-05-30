Cindy Crawford recently celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary by posting a photo from the "early years" with husband Rande Gerber.
"You know you've been married a long time when the photos from your early years look like they came out of a time capsule!" Crawford wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
Crawford continued with a sweet message for Gerber, the founder of Casamigos tequila.
"Happy 26th anniversary @randegerber! I'm so proud of us and all we have navigated together. I love our life and having my best friend by my side. Here's to more — more laughing, more dancing, more loving! ❤️"
Gerber also posted photos of his wife on his Instagram story with the caption "What a ride.."
The couple tied the knot in May 1998 at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas. They are parents to Presley Walker Gerber and Kaia Jordan Gerber, who are both models like Crawford.