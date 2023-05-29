Cindy Crawford is celebrating 25 years of marriage with husband Rande Gerber.

In a moving post she shared on Monday, the model and actress said she “would do it all over again in a second.”

MORE: Cindy Crawford shares her modeling regrets and how she's empowering Kaia and Presley
PHOTO: Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber attend the "Out of Sight" Universal City Premiere on June 17, 1998 at Cineplex Odeon Universal City Cinemas in Universal City, Calif.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, FILE
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber attend the "Out of Sight" Universal City Premiere on June 17, 1998 at Cineplex Odeon Universal City Cinemas in Universal City, Calif.

“I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years,” she wrote. “We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber. I want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges.”

Editor's Picks

“I’m proud of how we navigated life together -- looking at each other for strength and comfort,” Crawford added. “You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine life without you.”

PHOTO: Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 10, 2018 in London.
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 10, 2018 in London.
PHOTO: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City.

The couple tied the knot in May 1998 at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

MORE: Get to know Cindy Crawford's mini-me daughter and rising star Kaia Gerber

In her post, she remembers the day being a “picture perfect wedding .... surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other.”

Crawford and Gerber are parents to Presley Walker Gerber, 23, and Kaia Jordan Gerber, 21. Both have followed in their mother’s footsteps and are models.