Cindy Crawford has everyone doing a double take as the cover star for Vogue Poland's November 2022 issue.

The supermodel was photographed in black and white by Paola Kudacki wearing a caped Alaïa ensemble that includes a thigh-high (or higher) slit.

To complete the look, stylist Patrick Mackie paired it with embellished high-heeled mules.

"In the era of social media, it is possible to make a name for yourself very quickly, but it is very difficult to stay on top longer," Vogue.Polska captioned a post of the cover.

The caption continued, "Cindy Crawford has managed to enshrine herself in the canon of icons of the fashion world, and it seems that nothing can push her off the pedestal. The Icons are the theme of November issue, and we look for them on the catwalks, in art and music."

Vogue Poland's November issue is focused on looking at how icons are born, and in another caption, the publication noted Crawford is "undoubtedly among those who have permanently changed the face of fashion and modeling."

"Her star has been shining continuously for 36 years," it added

In addition to the caped look, Crawford was seen on an additional cover wearing a black Tom Ford dress, Christian Siriano heels and a wide-brimmed Omega top hat.

There were also several other shots from the model's spread. In one, she's wearing a sparkling, low V-cut neckline strapless jumpsuit and pumps.

In another great snap, she's seen posing in an Alexander McQueen look consisting of a motorcycle-style belted jacket and a see-through skirt.

Despite modeling for decades, Crawford told W Magazine last month that she still really likes what she does.