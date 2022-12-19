It's beginning to look a lot like the most glowing time of the year, and some of the world's most iconic supermodels are here for it.

Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen recently posed for a few photos together all in the name of celebrating the holidays.

"No better way to kickstart that festive mood," Christensen captioned the carousel of snaps. She followed her sentiments with a heart, dancing women and Christmas tree emojis.

In the photos, Christensen is seen wearing a floral knitted top and black pants. Crawford posed in a long-sleeved maroon blouse and black trousers and Turlington opted for a beige sweater and brown bottoms.

Since posting, lots of fans have commented on how much they love the photos of this iconic trio.

"Such a fun night!," said Crawford. Turlington added, "Love you ladies, long time" along with three heart emojis.

Fellow model Carla Bruni added, "Wait for me, girls!!!" to the comments, and other models, such as Linda Evangelista and Lily Aldridge, posted heart emojis.

Crawford also posted a series of photos including one with Turlington and Christensen and others of her time in New York City.