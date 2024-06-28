From binge-watching "Gossip Girl" to dancing to Taylor Swift, three U.S. Olympic women's soccer stars named to the 2024 roster for the Paris Olympic Games are dishing on their favorite pre- and post-game rituals.
Olympic veterans and key players Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett and Rose Lavelle chatted with "Good Morning America" at the Team USA summit earlier this year ahead of their preparations for the Paris Games, where the team will look to better its 2021 bronze medal result.
What's your favorite music to listen to before a match?
"I'm the DJ of the team, so my ritual is getting everybody fired up for the game and that starts, obviously, in the locker room," Dunn said. "I listen to a lot of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion -- I'm a big energy person so I need a little bit of hype."
"I kind of bop all over the place," Lavelle said. "I'm a big Swiftie though."
Favorite pre- or post-match meal?
A self-described "big carb person," Dunn said she goes for things like pasta to fuel up before a match. "And then after the game, some cheap food -- chicken nuggets and fries -- I worked hard, so I deserve to have a little french fry after."
Sonnett said her pregame breakfast of choice is "banana pancakes with a little bit of bacon."
Lavelle said her typical breakfast is "usually a bagel, but pancakes for pregame," adding that she loves pizza post-match.
How do you decompress after a competition?
Sonnett said she takes an "ice bath and a shower" then relaxes with reruns of "Gossip Girl."
"Sleep," Lavelle said, adding that she also "binge-watches 'Law & Order' all the time."
The 29-year-old midfielder from Cincinnati also told "GMA" she can't travel without her Kindle. "It goes everywhere with me," she said.
Who's the first person you call or text after a match?
Dunn said her husband, while Sonnet said either her mom or dad, "whoever texts me first."
"My best friends," Lavelle said.
What's your fondest memory of the Olympics?
"Definitely the opening ceremony," said Dunn, a three-time Olympian. "It's such a special moment just to see everybody in their outfits and how cool they look and just, you know, to basically mark the start of an amazing event."
"When the U.S. came back and beat Canada in overtime for three, that was fun one to watch," she added.
Best coaching advice or motivational quote?
"To take risks. I feel like in sports you're always fearful of making mistakes, but I think you learn from your mistakes, and you can't be fearful," Dunn said. "You have to just be able to take risks and be able to, you know, push the limits."
Which other Olympic sport are you most excited to watch in Paris?
Sonnett and Dunn said they are both looking forward to cheering on Team USA for track and field, while Lavelle said she can't wait to see gymnastics.