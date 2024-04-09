For anyone feeling a sudden urge for summer wanderlust, Google unveiled its top 20 destinations that travelers have already taken an interest in for any upcoming warm weather getaways.

From domestic to international locations, Google shared insights based on past flight booking data and search trends with "Good Morning America" to help people start planning summer vacation spots or shape an ideal itinerary.

Much like snubs and surprises during awards season, there are a couple of places that fell out of favor since last year as well as some new additions that made this year's list.

Flight status board at SFO (San Francisco International Airport), San Francisco, Calif., March 9, 2023. Smith Collection/Gado/Gado via Getty Images

Check out all the spots below.

Top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights

The search engine technology company said the list reflects people in the U.S. searching on Google Flights for travel anytime between June 1 through August 31, 2024.

Aerial view through plane window of Caribbean coastline buildings in the hotel zone, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cancun, which previously came in at number one during summer, dropped to number six, while Tokyo is on the rise, with Madrid and San Juan new to the summer location lineup.

1. London

2. Paris

3. Tokyo

4. Rome

5. New York

6. Cancun

7. Orlando

8. Las Vegas

9. Seattle

10. Athens

11. Los Angeles

12. Miami

13. Barcelona

14. Dublin

15. Fort Lauderdale

16. Honolulu

17. Denver

18. Madrid

19. Boston

20. San Juan

The biggest change from 2023, according to Google, is that Cancun moved down from the number two spot to number six, while Tokyo rose from number eight to number three.

Newcomers to the top destinations list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain. Chicago and San Francisco didn't make the top 20 this year.

Travel trends on Google search

Google gathers insights from mid-January to mid-March from U.S. users to find out what travel-related queries are top of mind ahead of summer.

Searches for "travel itinerary" and "solo travel" reached an all-time high in January.

Two of the top trending "weekend getaway" destinations are Palm Springs and Florida Keys.

The top trending "romantic getaway" destinations were Napa, the famed California wine country, and Key West, home to the southernmost point in the Continental U.S. with historic landmarks.

Finally, La Romana and Saint John were the top trending destinations searched with all-inclusive resorts.