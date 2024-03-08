The 2024 Oscars are almost here!

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood will be honored at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the star-studded awards show.

When and where are the Oscars?

The 96th Oscars will be held March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The show will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. This time slot is an hour earlier than previous years.

What time is ABC's red carpet show?

Tune in to ABC's official pre-show, "Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!" to see live interviews from the red carpet with some of the night's nominees and presenters.

The pre-show, hosted by "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis and "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, will be streamed on ABC News Live from 1-4 p.m. ET.

Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of the Oscars with commentary during the pre-show from "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will then host a 30-minute pre-show, "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who is nominated at the 2024 Oscars?

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" follows closely behind with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is up for 10 nominations.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is up for eight nominations, while Bradley Cooper's "Maestro" has seven nominations.

The films battling it out for the coveted best picture Oscar include "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest." Check out a guide on where to watch these 10 films here.

Read more about the potential historic moments to keep an eye out for here.

Check out a guide to the group of actresses in the running for the best actress Oscar here and the nominees for the best actor Oscar here.

Who is hosting this year?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 2024 Oscars ceremony, marking his fourth time hosting the awards show.

Who is presenting this year?

Stars including Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and more will take the stage to present during the show.

Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

Check out a full list of all the presenters here.

Who is performing this year?

All five songs nominated in the best original song category will be performed during the show.

Ryan Gosling will take the stage with Mark Ronson to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie." "What Was I Made For?", another smash hit from the blockbuster film, will be performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Becky G will perform "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," Jon Batiste will perform "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," and Scott George, along with the Osage Singers, will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon."