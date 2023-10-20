Cher's first holiday album, "Christmas," has arrived.

The album features 13 Christmas songs, including Cher's take on holiday classics like "Santa Baby," "Run Run Rudolph" and more, as well as four original tunes.

"I never say this about my own records but I'm really proud of this one," Cher said in a statement. "It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career."

Cher also recruited several special guests for the record, including Darlene Love, who joins her for "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." A 17-year-old Cher actually sang background vocals on Love's original, which she recorded with Phil Spector.

Stevie Wonder also joins Cher for a duet of his hit, "What Christmas Means to Me."

Cher shared in a statement, "Every time I hear that harmonica, I'm a teenager again. It's a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie."

Other guests on the album include Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé and Tyga.

Here is the track list for Cher's "Christmas":