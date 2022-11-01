The Backstreet Boys have released the festive music video for their cover of the Wham! classic "Last Christmas."

The music video follows the singers getting ready to launch their first-ever holiday album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas," which dropped Oct. 14.

The video captures them posing for promotional pictures and recording the festive cover songs and originals for the project.

The music video is a taste of what's to come, as the Backstreet Boys will air their very own Christmas special, "A Very Backstreet Holiday," next month.

The group will bring their album to life by performing a variety of their holiday hits.

"A Very Backstreet Christmas" features three original songs and plenty of holiday classics, including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."