Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry and bright to this holiday season.

The Grammy winner has announced her first-ever holiday album, "Santa Baby," which will be released Nov. 4 exclusively on Apple Music.

The album, recorded while Keys was on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys.

The first single, "December Back 2 June," will be released Friday, Oct. 28.

"I love this music! It feels so good!" Keys said in a statement. "I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories."