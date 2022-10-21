Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry and bright to this holiday season.
The Grammy winner has announced her first-ever holiday album, "Santa Baby," which will be released Nov. 4 exclusively on Apple Music.
The album, recorded while Keys was on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys.
The first single, "December Back 2 June," will be released Friday, Oct. 28.
"I love this music! It feels so good!" Keys said in a statement. "I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories."
"The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning!" she continued. "'Santa Baby' is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it."