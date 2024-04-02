Pop icons Cher and Jennifer Hudson joined forces onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, singing a duet of the 1998 Cher hit "Believe."

Cher, 77, was presented with the Icon Award at the event for her legendary contributions to music and entertainment.

After the fiery duet, which was preceded by Hudson's performance of Cher's hit "If I Could Turn Back Time," Hudson turned to Cher and said, "We love you, Cher."

Cher and Jennifer Hudson perform onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hollywood great Meryl Streep presented the award to Cher on Monday night with a heartwarming tribute to the singer known as the Goddess of Pop.

"When I think of Cher, I think of her giant heart -- how open it is, how battered it is and how strong it is, and how she leads with her heart in everything she does, in her acting, her singing, her dancing, her dressing," said Streep.

Cher accepted her award onstage with a few words of encouragement for her fans.

"Have a dream and then don't give it up no matter what happens," she said.