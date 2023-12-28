Cher is taking legal steps to help her son, Elijah Blue Allman, who allegedly struggles with substance abuse: She's filed for a conservatorship of him.

In legal documents obtained by ABC News, Cher states that she wants to be the sole conservator of Elijah's estate because she claims he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

According to the documents, Elijah, 47, Cher's son with her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman, is due to receive money from a trust before the end of 2023. However, she claims that because he's currently suffering from "severe mental health and substance abuse issues," according to the filing, Cher believes that "any money [he] receives will be "immediately spent on drugs ... putting [his] life at risk."

Cher and her son Elijah Almond arrive at the premiere of "Stuck On You" Dec. 8, 2003 in New York City. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

The documents also claim that Cher believes that Elijah's wife, Marieangela King, from whom he filed for divorce in 2021, shouldn't be the conservator because she allegedly is "not supportive of Elijah's recovery" and "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

Furthermore, the documents state that Cher has "worked tirelessly" to get Elijah "the help he needs," and that two of his siblings have nominated her to act as conservator.

It's not clear to which siblings Cher is referring, but the filing lists three of Gregg Allman's five children – including Devon Allman, lead singer of The Allman Betts Band – and Cher's son, Chaz Bono, from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.

Cher attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A hearing for a temporary order of conservatorship is set for January 5. A hearing that will decide whether to make the order permanent is set for March 6.

In December 2022, King alleged in court documents, requesting that a hearing pertaining to their divorce be rescheduled, that four people who were allegedly "hired" by Cher came to her and Allman's New York City hotel room and "removed" Allman from the room. King said that the incident happened the night of Nov. 30, while she and Allman were "working on our marriage."

At the time, King said she was told that she wasn't "allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."

Cher responded to the allegations in an October 2023 interview with People, declaring "that rumor is not true."

"Good Morning America" has reached out to King's lawyer for comment.