Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Since stepping away from their royal roles in 2020, Harry, fifth in line to the throne, and Meghan have worked to protect their children's privacy, including shielding their faces from the public eye.
As the children have gotten older, Harry and Meghan have shared glimpses of their own lives as parents, as well as their kids' milestones.
On international Women's Day, Meghan shared a photo on Instagram of Lilibet, who goes by Lili, cuddled up on a boat with Harry.
Harry has previously described his kids as funny and said he's "very grateful" to have a role as important as fatherhood.
"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do," Harry told ABC News' Will Reeve in February 2024. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."
Meghan opened up about the family's life out of the public eye at home in Montecito, California, on her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," which debuted March 4.
Though Archie and Lili are not seen on the show, they are referenced by Meghan throughout the first season's eight episodes, with Meghan noting that Lili sways when she's eating something she likes and that the whole family loves a good breakfast.
In another episode, Meghan reveals that Archie is a budding fisherman, having caught two trout on a family vacation, and that Lili likes to join her in making preserves.
"Lili and I actually made this batch [of preserves] together," she tells friends on the show. "She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like, 'No, no, Mama, I'll do it.' And she wants to try. She's like, 'I'll stir it. I'll mash it,'" she said, adding that Lili feels "proud" helping her.
When Meghan's show debuted on Netflix, the duchess took to Instagram to share a photo of a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from her loved ones which read: "Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you!"
The note was signed by "Lili, Archie and Papa."
As the grandchildren of King Charles III, Archie and Lili carry the royal titles of prince and princess, respectively, just as their parents are known officially as Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Here is what to know about Meghan and Harry's two kids, Lili and Archie.
Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Harry and Meghan's eldest child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019.
Archie was born at Portland Hospital in London, becoming the king's fourth grandchild after his three older grandchildren, the children of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales.
Archie is sixth in line to the British throne, falling behind William and his three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- and Harry.
Archie is his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland's first grandchild. Ragland traveled from her home in California to the U.K. for Archie's birth and helped Harry and Meghan with Archie when they brought him home to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.
Just a few months after he was born, Archie traveled with his parents on an official royal trip to South Africa.
While Archie was mostly kept out of the public eye on the trip, the then-4-month-old accompanied his parents to meet Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
In December of that year, Archie was featured prominently on the family's Christmas card, according to a photo shared on social media by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
In early 2020, Archie joined his parents as they moved to Canada and then California after stepping away from their senior royal roles.
When Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about their new lives in California, they shared what they loved about seeing Archie thrive.
"I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, something which I never was able to do when I was young," Harry said. "I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, and he's like, 'Wooh,' chatting, chatting, chatting, going, 'palm tree,' 'house,' all this sort of stuff,' and ... I think to myself, 'Wow.'"
Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Harry and Meghan's youngest child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born June 4, 2021.
Lili's name is a tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, and late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry and Meghan explained their daughter's name in a statement on their Archewell organization website at the time of her birth, writing, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
Meghan gave birth to Lili at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, making Lili the first senior royal baby born in the United States, and the first great-grandchild of the queen to be born outside of the United Kingdom.
Lili, the fifth grandchild of Charles, is seventh in line to the British throne, falling behind her uncle and cousins, her father and her older brother.
The first photo of Lili to be released publicly came in December 2021, when Harry and Meghan shared a photo of themselves with Lili and Archie on their family Christmas card.
"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card's message read. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."
Though Lili was born in the U.S., she celebrated her first birthday in the U.K., where the Sussex family traveled to mark Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.
Around the time of her first birthday, Harry shared that Lili was learning to walk, telling People magazine, "Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here."
On "With Love, Meghan," the duchess revealed that Lili loves the color pink.
While looking around a flower market in the show's fifth episode, Meghan says, "[There's] a lot of pink. Lili would love it."