Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is sharing new details about her lifestyle brand, including a new name, and debuting it alongside a photo with her daughter, Lilibet.
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, shared in an Instagram video Monday that her still-to-be-launched brand is now named As Ever, a change from the brand's previous name of American Riviera Orchard.
"‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me," Meghan wrote on Instagram, referring to the blog she ran before marrying Harry in 2018. "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
Meghan has not yet revealed when products from her As Ever brand will be available for sale.
A new website for the brand invites people to subscribe by email, saying, "Save your seat at the table."
The only image on the website so far is a photo of Meghan running in an open field alongside her daughter Lilibet, who will turn 4 in June.
In addition to Lilibet, Harry and Meghan are also the parents of a 5-year-old son, Archie.
Harry, Meghan and Archie moved to California in 2020, after Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior roles in Britain's royal family. The following year, in 2021, Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara, making her the first senior royal baby born in the U.S., and the first great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II to be born outside of the United Kingdom.
Harry appears to make an offscreen appearance in Meghan's Instagram video, handing her the phone as he tells her, "It's recording."
From there, Meghan, dressed down in jeans and a white button-down shirt, says with a smile about her new project, "The cat's out of the bag."
Describing her decision to rename her brand As Ever, Meghan said she felt the name American Riviera Orchard -- a nickname for the area of Santa Barbara, California, where she and Harry and their two children live -- "limited" what she could do with the brand.
"It limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," Meghan said of the name, which she previously launched with its own Instagram account last March.
Along with announcing the new name As Ever, Meghan also revealed Monday that Netflix -- the home of her upcoming lifestyle show -- will partner with her on the brand.
"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge," she said. "So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."
Meghan's new show, "With Love, Meghan," will premiere March 4 on Netflix after its original release date in January was pushed back due to the wildfires in Southern California.
A trailer for the show, released in January, features Meghan baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi and more.
The new show "blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," according to Netflix.