Lilibet "Lili" Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is 3!
Lili, the younger of Harry and Meghan's two children, was born June 4, 2021.
The Sussex family, including Lili's big brother Archie, reportedly celebrated Lili's 3rd birthday over the weekend with a private party at their home in Montecito, California, according to People magazine.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment to ABC News about the family's birthday celebrations.
Harry and Meghan have recently shared updates about Lili's personality.
While visiting Nigeria in May, Meghan told students at a local school that Lili loves "singing and dancing" class because she loves to jump around, according to People.
Earlier this year, Harry told ABC News' Will Reeve that both Lili and Archie, 5, are doing "great" and "growing up very, very fast."
"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do," he told Reeve. "I’m just very grateful to be a dad."
When she was born in 2021, Lili made history as the first senior royal baby born in the United States, and the first great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II to be born outside of the United Kingdom.
Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, the state in which Harry and Meghan made their home after stepping away from their senior royal roles in 2020.
The toddler's name is a tribute to the late Elizabeth, who was called Lilibet by her family, and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.
Despite their parents no longer being senior working royals, both Lili and Archie carry the official royal titles of princess and prince, respectively.
The siblings came into the titles when their grandfather King Charles III took the throne, following the death of his mother Elizabeth.