Meghan Markle is grieving the death of her beloved dog, Guy, who she rescued and adopted 10 years ago.
The Duchess of Sussex shared the devastating news in an Instagram video on Tuesday with a lengthy caption detailing how she found Guy and how he was there with her through some of life's biggest milestones.
"In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada," she began. "He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love."
"They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy'. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for," she continued.
Meghan went on to say that Guy frequented posts on her former Instagram account back in the day and that the pup was also seen on her blog, "The Tig."
She also said that Guy was with her "at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."
Before she moved to the U.K., Meghan said that Guy experienced a "terrible accident," which he had to undergo several surgeries for several months."
Meghan said that doctors were doubtful that Guy would walk again, but one doctor in particular -- Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick -- kept the faith.
"H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end," she added, referring to her husband, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex as "H."
"I have cried too many tears to count -- the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too," she said.
The duchess, who announced last week that she will be launching a new series, "With Love, Meghan," later this month, said that Guy is featured in the show.
"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," she said. "I think you may fall a little bit in love too."
In the video, Meghan shared images and sweet videos of Guy, including moments with Harry and her cuddling with Guy and the both of them giving Guy walks. Another sweet clip shows Harry walking with Archie and Guy as Archie holds Guy's leash.
There are also several moments in the video where one of Meghan and Harry's kids are heard talking to Guy off-camera. At the end of the video, Meghan is heard singing with one of her kids to a song about Guy, "We love you Guy, oh yes we do / We love you Guy and we'll be true / When you're not near us, we're blue."
Meghan ended her message by thanking her beloved dog for the love he's given her over the years.
"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you'll never know ❤️🩹," she said. "As ever, Meghan."