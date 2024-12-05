Prince Harry is staying in the U.S. for the long haul.
In an interview with DealBook founder and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex talked about his plans to stay in the U.S. with his family and what he enjoys most about it.
"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said. "It's a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live."
Harry shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
He continued and said that he believes living in the U.S. is something that his mom, the late Princess Diana, would have wanted too.
"I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," he said. "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. -- it's huge."
"I'm hugely grateful for that," Prince Harry added.
The Duke of Sussex moved to California with Meghan in 2020 following their decision to step down from their senior royal roles.
In April, Prince Harry named the U.S. as his official residence.
He also told ABC News' Will Reeve in February that he has considered getting his American citizenship.
"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now," he told Reeve in an interview that aired Feb. 16.
When asked at the DealBook Summit what he'd like to be remembered for in his life, Prince Harry said it would be for being a dad to his and Meghan's two kids.
"The main goal for me at the moment is being the best husband and the best dad that I can be," he said.