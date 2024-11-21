A new trailer for "Polo," a new series executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has arrived.
"Polo" will explore the traditional field sport, offering "an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of polo, following elite global players as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida," according to the logline for the series.
Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming five-episode series on Thursday.
"This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour," Harry told Netflix's Tudum. "We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport -- and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
According to Tudum, athletes that will be featured in the docuseries include Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Louis Devaleix, Timmy Dutta, Keko Magrini and Nacho Figueras.
In April, the Sussexes attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, a charity polo match in which Harry also took part.
"Polo" will be the Sussexes' latest project following their docuseries "Heart of Invictus," which they released last year with their production company, Archewell Productions. The project followed Invictus Games participants as they prepared for competition.
In 2022, Harry and Meghan also released the limited series "Live To Lead," which honored influential world leaders, as well as an in-depth, six-episode docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan," which explored their love story.
In April this year, the couple announced that their upcoming docuseries on the world of polo was one of two projects they were working on with Netflix. In addition to their polo project, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told ABC News in a statement at the time that Meghan would be curating a series that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship."
Meghan is an executive producer on the series, which will be directed by Michael Steed, who also directed the "Parts Unknown" series featuring the late Anthony Bourdain.
"Polo" will arrive on Netflix on Dec. 10.