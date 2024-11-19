Jelly Roll and Prince Harry are teaming up for the upcoming Invictus Games and to make it official, they've put it in ink -- sort of.
On Tuesday, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 shared a hilarious video of the singer and the Duke of Sussex meeting at East Side Ink Tattoo in New York City.
Watch the full video here.
In the skit, Jelly Roll arrives and is excited to give Harry his first tattoo of the Invictus Games, but there appears to be some miscommunication when Harry clarifies that he's actually asking Jelly Roll to perform at the Invictus Games.
"I can't get a tattoo," Prince Harry says.
Jelly Roll replies and says that he'll play the Invictus Games, but will only do it if he gives Harry his first tattoo.
"That easy of a deal," Jelly Roll says.
Harry gives in and asks where the tattoo should go and Jelly Roll says the neck, just like his.
"This is for the world," Jelly Roll tells Harry and dives into the design, giving him a tattoo that reads "I AM," which refers to the Invictus Games motto for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The tattoo also included Jelly Roll's signature.
"Dude, it's enormous," Prince Harry says.
"Invictus Games are enormous," Jelly Roll replies before leaving and tells Harry that he'll see him in Vancouver.
The "Beautifully Broken" artist also took to Instagram to share his excitement for the event.
"How many people can say they tatted a Prince y’all? I am so thrilled to be performing at Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Closing Ceremonies on February 16, 2025!," he said.
The Invictus Games were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours in Afghanistan. The international event features paralympic-style competitions for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans.
In July, Prince Harry was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for service at the ESPY Awards for his work with the Invictus Games.
"It's of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit and their courage at every opportunity," he said while accepting the award.
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will kick off on Feb. 8, 2025, and bring together 550 competitors from up to 25 nations, according to the Invictus Games Foundation website.