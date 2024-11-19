Post Malone is heading out on a huge stadium tour next year -- and he's bringing some special guests along the way.
He's teaming up with Jelly Roll for a trek called Post Malone Presents: The BIG A** Stadium Tour, which will see them play 25 stadiums across North America starting April 29 in Salt Lake City and wrapping up July 1 in San Francisco.
In between, he'll play venues like New York's Citi Field, AT&T Stadium in Dallas and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The tour promises a "massive production" with a mix of Post Malone's "biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand-new songs" from his current hit country album, "F-1 Trillion." Sierra Farrell will also join the bill for select dates.
Citi cardmembers get first crack at tickets via a presale that starts Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. local time at citientertainment.com. You can also register for the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone; that one starts starts Nov. 22. The general sale begins Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. local time via livenation.com.
In addition, T-Mobile, which is sponsoring the tour, is offering customers the chance to buy reserved tickets 30 days prior to each show. You can get details at t-mobile.com/music.
Meanwhile, Post Malone and Jelly Roll are both set to take the stage at the CMA Awards Wednesday night on ABC.