Post Malone took to social media this week to share a snippet of his new collaboration with Tim McGraw, "Wrong Ones."
The clip starts slow before drumbeats take the tempo up a notch.
"I'm just lookin' for the right one / But them wrong ones keep lookin' at me," Malone sings in the 29-second clip, as video footage of him clay target shooting plays in the background.
McGraw also shared the audio clip on his Instagram account, posting it over footage of himself also shooting clay targets. "I've shot a few clays in my day @postmalone…" he wrote in the caption.
"'Wrong Ones' out next Friday!!" he added.
"Wrong Ones" is the opening track from Malone's forthcoming debut country album, "F-1 Trillion." Arriving Aug. 16, the 18-song record includes lead singles "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton and "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen, as well as unreleased collaborations with Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and more.
Malone is also gearing up for his Grand Ole Opry debut on Aug. 14 before kicking off his F-1 Trillion Tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 8. Tickets are available now now at postmalone.com.