Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' track list includes Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and more
The long-awaited track list for Post Malone's debut country album, "F-1 Trillion," which drops Aug. 16, was revealed this week.
The genre-bouncing artist posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of a full-page advertisement in The Tennessean containing the track list.
The 18-song project includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, HARDY, ERNEST and Hank Williams Jr., as well as the earlier released joint efforts with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," and Blake Shelton, "Pour Me a Drink."
Combs has two songs with Post Malone, "Missin' You Like This" and the recently released "Guy For That."
More details on the track list are available at tennessean.com.
Also on Wednesday, Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley asked Post Malone to play the famous country venue with him on Aug. 14.
"It's going to be the first of many appearances, I have a feeling," said Paisley while extending the invitation in a video shared by the Grand Ole Opry on Instagram. "Come experience what it's like to play the show that started it all," said Paisley.
Paisley also commented on the post, "@postmalone You belong here."
The "I Had Some Help" singer will support his upcoming country album "F-1 Trillion" with a tour, which gets underway Sept. 8 at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City.