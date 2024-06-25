Post Malone will support his upcoming country album "F-1 Trillion" with a tour.
The "I Had Some Help" singer's F-1 Trillion Tour gets underway Sept. 8 at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City and is scheduled to wrap up Oct. 19 with a show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Malone said in a statement, "I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and play new music for you."
A Citi presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time at citientertainment.com, with additional presales running through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 1 at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.
"F-1 Trillion" will be out Aug. 16. The video for "Pour Me a Drink," a track from the album featuring Blake Shelton, is out now. The two will perform the song on ABC's special "CMA Fest," airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu and parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."