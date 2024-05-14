Lily Rose made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday -- and she took "Good Morning America" along for the ride.
"I can't believe we're here," Rose told "GMA" backstage. "It's been such a long time coming and a long road to get here. But I'm feeling proud and emotional and excited."
Rose went from working at the Opry Mills Mall stocking shelves "just trying to make the dream happen" for four years to performing in the hallowed circle of the Grand Ole Opry.
"I always promised myself I wasn't going to step foot in this place until I booked my debut," Rose said. "It's finally happening."
Rose was introduced to the Opry stage by her friend and fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini before singing "Back Pew" and "Two Flowers," both from her new EP "Runnin' Outta Time."
The "Villain" singer also opened up about what it meant to her as a queer country artist to perform at the Opry.
"I wake up every day and just try to be myself," she said. "It's really cool that me doing that and Music Row giving me a shot and giving me record deals, and all of that has helped a lot of people see themselves for the first time in country music."
"So it's always something I value very, very strongly, to be that person on that stage that literally and figuratively get[s] to carry the flag," Rose added. "I hope that it helps open doors for more and more people that look a little different, like me."