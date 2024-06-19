Back before they made it in country music, stars like Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and more were just trying to make it in the industry.
To help keep them on the path of working toward their goals as artists, many received words of advice that stuck with them from mentors, parents and more.
At this year's CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, "Good Morning America" caught up with a few stars who shared the sage words of wisdom that have stuck with them to this day.
Read on to see what some of country music's biggest stars have said:
Hardy
The "Quit!!" singer said the best piece of advice he's ever received is, "Communication is key."
"There's just a lot of difficult conversations sometimes you have to have when you're doing this whole thing and I think the quicker you can rip the Band-Aid off and have that difficult conversation, the better you'll feel," he said. "They always say the anticipation of something is better than the actual thing itself. I've had people be like, 'Man, just communicate,' and that's really important to know."
Jelly Roll
The "Need a Favor" singer said the best piece of advice he received came early in his career.
"It was keep writing," he said. "It was so cliché and so frustrating. It's the last thing you want to hear. You play somebody a song and they're like, 'That's great, man. Keep writing.'"
"But the idea that I needed to keep writing is something I carry with me today and that's how the new album's coming out," he added. "I just keep writing."
Carly Pearce
Pearce, who recently released her fourth studio album, "hummingbird," said the best advice she's ever received came from her mom.
"I feel like my mom told me to always keep my feet on the ground," she said. "And I feel like a few women that come to mind that have kind of shown me that, just in the way they carry themselves, would be Hilary Scott from Lady A, Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood."
Josh Turner
Turner's advice also came from someone close to home: his dad.
"I've been given a lot of advice over the course of my life but my daddy always used to tell me when I was growing up, 'Son, sometimes you're gonna have to do things that you don't wanna do,'" the "Your Man" singer shared.
"That has rung true more times than I can count," he added. "So he was dead on with that one."
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton said that the best piece of advice she received was from Leann Rimes' manager, Daryl Brown, who told her, "You are the CEO of your career."
"Every part and every aspect of your career, every little detail needs to come from you," Guyton recalled Brown telling her. "That has definitely changed my life."
Lainey Wilson
After reflecting on her own career and what has helped her reach success as an artist, Wilson said if she could give advice to her younger self it would be to "stay true to yourself" and more.
"Don't take no for an answer, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, the early bird gets the worm, roll your sleeves up and don't let anybody tell you no," she said. "Be kind and you'll land where you're supposed to. It may not look exactly like you think, sometimes even better. And maybe hang tight, honey."
Dasha
During CMA Fest, Dasha said that she received some sage advice from Jelly Roll.
"He was saying how the best thing you can do with all this craziness going on is just soak it in," she said. "Like, 'You got this, you're good. You're meant to be here, but just soak it in.'"
"And I needed to hear that so bad," she added. "I was like, 'Damn, that's so right,' because I was up there on that stage and just like looking around and like, damn, I'm really here playing a stadium right now. That's just insane."
Ashley McBryde
When Ashley McBryde competed in a battle of the bands competition early in her career, she said she received some of the best advice from country music singer Johnny Lee.
"The prize for winning the battle of the bands was a chance to open for Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboys band," the "Devil I Know" singer said. "So not only do I get to do that and meet them, after our set, Johnny Lee asked me to come back by his bus. I've never been inside a tour bus and I'm not about to get in one now in this moment. But he walks off his tour bus and he said, 'I listened to your set and I really enjoyed it and I just want to tell you something: You've got the bug.'"
"And I said, 'I do,'" she continued. "He said, 'You can try to do this for the rest of your life and never make it big and it'll never matter to anyone. But if you ever stop trying, it's gonna matter to you for the rest of your life.' Boom! Just handed me a thousand-pound advice, and it's true."
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan said the best piece of advice came from his dad who told him to "finish the drill," which meant, "Do things right the first time and you don't have to go back and do them over again."
Breland
Breland said that he received the best advice about performing from Garth Brooks.
"Garth Brooks once told me that if you're enjoying yourself on stage, the audience will enjoy themselves and your experience -- their experience is going to be a reflection of yours," he said. "So I always keep that in mind even if I'm feeling a little nervous or feeling a little tired or not a hundred percent vocally healthy -- trying to put myself in the right headspace so I can deliver the show that people deserve."
Shaboozey
Shaboozey, a car enthusiast, said that the best piece of advice he's ever received is to buy a reliable car.
"Don't buy a '69 chevy because it's a money pit," the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer said. "That was great advice."
Tune into this year's CMA Fest special, hosted by Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll, when it airs Tuesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."