Jelly Roll dedicates new song 'I Am Not Okay' to 'everyone going through something': Listen here
Jelly Roll's new single, "I Am Not Okay," has arrived.
The emotional number, which Jelly co-wrote, chronicles one's sentiments on life and their seemingly insurmountable struggles.
In the opening verse of the song, which features acoustic guitar strums, Jelly sings, "I am not okay/ I'm barely getting by/ Losing track of days/ And losing sleep at night/ I am not okay/ I'm hanging on the rails/ So if I say I'm fine/ Just know I've learned to hide it well."
"I know I can't be the only one/ Who's holding on for dear life/ But God knows, I know/ When it's all said and done/ I'm not okay/ But it's all gonna be alright/ It's not okay/ But we're all gonna be alright," he proclaims in the midtempo chorus.
The CMA Award winner took to Instagram to share the news of his song and wrote in the caption that the song is "For everyone going through something."
"It's okay to not be okay, but its all gonna be alright!" he added.
"I Am Not Okay" follows the chart-topping singles "Halfway to Hell," "Need a Favor" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Save Me." It's also the lead single off Jelly's forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.
Jelly's headlining Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to jellyroll615.com.