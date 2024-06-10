Jelly Roll has high hopes for a future collaboration with "Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks
"GMA" caught up with the "Need a Favor" singer at the 2024 CMA Fest over the weekend and, while his list of dream duet partners included the likes of James Taylor and Miley Cyrus, Brooks, a true country music legend, garnered a special mention.
"I still wanna record a song with Garth Brooks," he enthusiastically said. "I'm still campaigning, like, don't let my career end without me and Garth getting one in -- even if we just sung one together in a show, like, just anything with Garth, you know what I mean?"
Before moving on, Jelly Roll said he wanted to "double down" on the point, saying, "Garth, we know each other. I love you."
"You just gotta ask for it, man, that's what I've learned," the reigning CMA Awards new artist of the year winner added. "If you're just honest with people about what you want, sometimes it happens."
Jelly Roll knows a thing or two about all-star duets -- after all, his song "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson made it to the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.
The "Son of a Sinner" singer not only performed on the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest over the weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, but he's co-hosting this year's CMA Fest special with fellow country superstar Ashley McBryde.
The special airs Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
