CMA Fest lineup to feature Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll and more
Suzanne Cordeiro/Bob Levey/Getty Images
Can't make it to Nashville for this year's CMA Fest? Fear not, ABC is bringing the festivities to you with its annual CMA Fest television special.
Airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, the three-hour concert event will be hosted by first-time hosting pair Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.
The special will stream the following day on Hulu.
A press release teased that viewers can expect "never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s most exciting acts."
The full performance lineup will be revealed soon.
For more information on the upcoming CMA Fest happening in Nashville June 6-9, head to cmafest.com.