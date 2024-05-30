Get ready to saddle up for a "Good Time" with Alan Jackson.
The country icon has announced the return of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which he first kicked off in 2022.
The new run begins Aug. 2 in Boston and will conclude in Milwaukee on May 17, 2025.
"Fans know when they come to my shows, they're going to hear the songs that made me who I am -- the ones they love," Jackson said in a press release.
"I've been touring for over 30 years -- my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he continued. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."
The press release stresses this is "one final chance" for fans to see Jackson perform for "one final time."
One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, and each dollar will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors.
Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT for short, is a disorder that affects both sensory and motor nerves in the arms, hands, legs and feet, causing them to slowly degenerate and lose the ability to communicate with the rest of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Jackson revealed in 2021 he'd been diagnosed with the genetic disease, for which there is no cure.
Tickets for the Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road Tour go on sale to the general public June 7 at 10 a.m. ET.