Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are exploring expanding their family via in vitro fertilization (IVF), the couple announced this week.
The singer first opened up about his family plans on the Tuesday episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast saying, "My wife and I are talking about having a baby."
The singer said this inspired him to focus on his health and longevity: "It really made me realize at almost 40, I was like, that means I got to live to at least 60 -- I got to see this kid into college."
"My plan was never to be 60 it was to be like 55...Now I'm like, well I'd like to see my 60s you know what I mean" noted Jelly Roll, who recently completed a 5k run.
Bunnie XO posted a clip from the podcast overlaying a further announcement on top of her husband's words.
"Papabear dropped a surprise on this pod today," wrote Bunnie XO. "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," her statement continued. "w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun."
In a separate slide, Bunnie XO wrote, "We have been meeting w/ ivf doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."
"God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026 💫," read the post's caption.
In IVF, eggs are retrieved from a woman's ovaries and fertilized in a lab. The resulting embryo(s) are transferred back into the uterus and a blood test is performed 1-2 weeks later to evaluate for pregnancy.
Jelly Roll is a father to two children from previous relationships, daughter Bailee and son Noah Buddy.