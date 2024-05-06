Lainey Wilson's rise to fame will be detailed in an upcoming special, "Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country."
The trailer for the special with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts premiered Monday morning and features some of the country singer's key moments that led to her numerous awards, including a Grammy earlier this year and the coveted CMA Award for entertainer of the year in 2023.
The trailer opens with Wilson saying, "I experienced a lot of rejection, a lot of heartache."
"I'm a tough woman, but it's not easy," she continues. "I have my days where you gotta do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes."
Several parts in the trailer also show that Wilson's childhood will be explored, as well as her journey to Nashville at 19 years old and how she lived in a camper trailer.
"Pulling up to Nashville, I was terrified, I was a fish out of water. At times, I was too country for country," she says. "But mama and daddy didn't raise no quitter."
In addition to her journey as an award-winning artist, the special will touch on the significance of the iconic bell bottoms after which Wilson named her fourth studio album, "Bell Bottom Country."
The upcoming special is produced by ABC News Studios as one of several new projects currently in development by the ABC News Studios' production unit led by Roberts.
In a press release, Roberts said that she looked forward to "telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic."
"Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can't wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world," Roberts said.
Wilson added in a statement shared in the press release, "It's such an honor to be a part of this project."
"Thank you to Robin and ABC News Studios for helping bring light to my story throughout the past year," she added. "I can't wait for everyone to watch."
"Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country" will be available to stream on Hulu on May 29.