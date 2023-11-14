The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and country music fans are in for a treat to mark the festive season.

The Country Music Association has announced the hosts and star-studded lineup for its 14th annual "CMA Country Christmas" special.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood will co-host the special, and a talented slate of artists will perform holiday classics.

The special will feature performances by Yearwood, Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, The War and Treaty, Zach Williams and Lindsey Stirling.

"CMA Country Christmas" airs Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.