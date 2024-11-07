The initial set of performers for the 58th Annual CMA Awards have been announced.
On Thursday, the list of performers were revealed, featuring a lineup of first-time nominees and performers, as well as country music favorites and reigning CMA Award winners.
Artists who are performing include first-time nominees Post Malone and Shaboozey.
Malone, who released his album "F-1 Trillion" in August, will perform the song "Yours" from the album, which is a special song inspired by his daughter. The singer is nominated for four CMA Awards this year.
The "Fortnight" singer will also take the stage with Chris Stapleton for a performance of their song "California Sober," also from Malone's "F-1 Trillion" album. Separately, Stapleton, the reigning CMA male vocalist winner and a five-time nominee this year, will perform "What Am I Gonna Do" from his 2023 album, "Higher."
Shaboozey, who is nominated for new artist of the year and single of the year for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," will perform the viral song as well as his new single, "Highway."
Past CMA Awards winners who will be taking the stage include last year's entertainer of the year winner and this year's CMA co-host Lainey Wilson, who will be performing her current single, "4x4xU," as well as 2019 new artist of the year winner Ashley McBryde.
Wilson's CMA Awards co-host Luke Bryan will also perform his song "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."
Another can't-miss collaboration that will take place on the CMA Awards stage includes a performance from CMA Award winner Dierks Bentley, who will be joined by Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes for a performance of Tom Petty's hit song, "American Girl."
Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims will also perform a mashup of Rhett's "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman"and Swims' "Lose Control."
This year's nominations are led by Morgan Wallen with seven nominations, including the highly coveted entertainer of the year and four nominations for "I Had Some Help."
Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton follow close behind with five nominations each while Lainey Wilson and first-time nominee Malone each nabbed four nominations apiece.
In addition to Wallen, artists vying for the highly coveted entertainer of the year award include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Stapleton and Wilson.
See the full list of nominees here.
Also joining Bryan and Wilson as a co-host on country music's biggest night is Peyton Manning, who will serve as a co-host for the third time.
The 58th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.