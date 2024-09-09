Nominations for the 58th annual CMA Awards are here.
The 2024 CMA Award nominations, which were announced Monday morning, are led by Morgan Wallen with seven nominations, including the highly coveted entertainer of the year and four nominations for "I Had Some Help," his chart-topping collaboration with Post Malone.
Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton follow close behind with five nominations each while Lainey Wilson and first-time nominee Malone each nabbed four nominations apiece.
In addition to Wallen, artists vying for the highly coveted entertainer of the year award include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Stapleton and Wilson.
Hosts, performers and presenters for this year's CMA Awards, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 20, have yet to be announced.
The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream on Hulu the next day.
See the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Single of the year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
- "Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Album of the year
- "Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)
- "Fathers & Sons" – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)
- "Higher" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
- "Leather" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
- "Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)
Song of the year
- "Burn It Down" – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
- "Dirt Cheap" – Songwriter: Josh Phillips
- "I Had Some Help" – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
- "The Painter" – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- "White Horse" – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
Female vocalist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Musical event of the year
- "Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)
- "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)
- "Man Made a Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)
- "you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy)
Musician of the year
- Tom Bukovac – Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Music video of the year
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)
- "I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)
- "The Painter" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy)
New artist of the year
- Megan Moroney
- Shaboozey
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."