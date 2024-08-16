Post Malone teamed up with country superstar Dolly Parton for a collaboration -- and it hits straight to the heart.
The duo sang "Have The Heart" for Malone's debut country album, "F-1 Trillion," out now.
"Baby, I don't have the heart to break yours / Yeah, and trouble rode in on the back of a pale white horse / You're so sweet, and tryna leave is like / Slammin' a revolvin' door (Mhm) / Baby, I don't have the heart to break yours," they belt out in the song's chorus.
"Have The Heart" is just one duet off Malone's country album, which is chock-full of all-star collaborations.
Parton isn't the only legend the "Sunflower" singer joined forces with. Others include Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley, to name a few.
Other country stars Malone linked up with on the album include Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and more.
Check out the full track list for Malone's "F-1 Trillion" here:
- Wrong Ones [feat. Tim McGraw]
- Finer Things [feat. Hank Williams, JR.]
- I Had Some Help [feat. Morgan Wallen]
- Pour Me A Drink [feat. Blake Shelton]
- Have The Heart [feat. Dolly Parton]
- What Don't Belong To Me
- Goes Without Saying [feat. Brad Paisley]
- Guy For That [feat. Luke Combs]
- Nosedive [feat. Lainey Wilson]
- Losers [feat. Jelly Roll]
- Devil I've Been [feat. ERNEST]
- Never Love You Again [feat. Sierra Ferrell]
- Missin' You Like This [feat. Luke Combs]
- California Sober [feat. Chris Stapleton]
- Hide My Gun [feat. HARDY]
- Right About You
- M-E-X-I-C-O [feat. Billy Strings]
- Yours
"F-1 Trillion" is out now.