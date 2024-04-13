Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge on Friday, sealing their day with an affectionate kiss.

After his team's win at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, Meghan presented Harry with a trophy before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged a celebratory kiss.

The event, which was for Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, which aims to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, was held in Wellington, Florida.

Meghan wore a white dress, while Harry wore a matching beige blazer with white pants.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, Wellington, FL, April 12, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

The event comes a day after it was announced that the Sussexes would be releasing two projects with Netflix.

A spokesperson for the couple told ABC News in a statement on Thursday that Meghan is curating a nonfiction series that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship," and a second series will feature polo, which is a passion of Harry's.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Wellington, FL, April 12, 2024 Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The series on polo is described as providing viewers "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," a Sussex spokesperson said.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, laugh together as she presents him and his polo teammates with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Teammates pictured, from left, are Dana Barnes, Adolfo Cambiaso, and Malcolm Borwick. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Just like Friday's event, the spokesperson for the Sussexes said that the series was mostly filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington.

Titles for both projects have yet to be announced.

Last year, Prince Harry participated in the 2023 Sentable ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club, to raise money for the charity.