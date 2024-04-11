Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be back on TV screens soon.

The Sussexes on Thursday shared details of their two upcoming projects for Netflix, the streaming giant with whom Harry and Meghan first partnered in 2020, after stepping away from their senior roles with Britain's royal family.

Meghan, who was an actress before marrying Harry in 2018, is curating a nonfiction series that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told ABC news in a statement.

Meghan is an executive producer on the series, which will be directed by Michael Steed, who also directed the "Parts Unknown" series featuring the late Anthony Bourdain.

Meghan's new series is described as being in the "early stages of production," with a title and release date to be announced in the coming months.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit with Germany and Poland fans as they attend the sitting volleyball match between Poland and Germany Sept. 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf. Chris Jackson/Getty Images, FILE

The show's announcement comes just weeks after Meghan launched an Instagram account and website for a project known as American Riviera Orchard. While details of the project have yet to be released publicly, Meghan was seen in a video shared on the brand's Instagram account arranging flowers, baking in a rustic kitchen and hanging out in a home while wearing a black gown.

During her time as a senior royal, one of Meghan's first charitable efforts was working with a group of female survivors of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire on a cookbook whose proceeds benefited a community kitchen in West London.

The second series confirmed by the Sussexes on Wednesday features a passion of Harry's, the sport of polo.

The series, which also does not yet have a title announced, is described as providing viewers "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," a Sussex spokesperson said.

The series was shot mostly at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, according to the spokesperson.

Harry, who lives with Meghan and their two young children in California, is a longtime polo player who has been known to compete in charity polo matches both in the U.K. and the U.S.

A release date for the polo series will also be announced "in the coming months," the Sussex spokesperson said.

Netflix also confirmed to ABC News the details of the two new series.

Since signing a streaming deal with Netflix in 2020, Harry and Meghan have released three series, including their blockbuster "Harry & Meghan" docuseries that detailed their journey from falling in love to stepping away from their senior royal roles.

The docuseries premiered in 2022 with 81.55 million hours watched in its first week, making it the "highest viewing time of any documentary to debut on the streaming service in its premiere week," according to Netflix.

ABC News' Taylor Rhodes and Angeline Bernabe contributed to this report.