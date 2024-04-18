Four years after moving to the United States from Britain, Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, has named the U.S. as his official residence.

Harry, 39, listed the United States as his "New Country/State Usually Resident," on documents filed this week with Companies House, a government-run registry of companies in the United Kingdom.

The registration, filed under Harry's full name, "Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex", was updated for Travalyst, the sustainable travel initiative he launched in 2019.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told ABC News they would not comment on the filing.

The filing lists the date of Harry's residency change as June 29, 2023, the date that Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage, their former home in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan had maintained the home as their U.K. residence after moving to California in 2020 following their decision to step down from their senior royal roles.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to ABC News in March 2023 that Harry and Meghan had been asked to "vacate" the home. Buckingham Palace did not comment on reports that Harry's father King Charles III had made the decision move his son and daughter-in-law out of the home, which is a royal residence.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks during the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel Arena, Sept. 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf Germany. DPA/Getty Images, FILE

Harry and Meghan have lived full-time in California since 2020, and now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, outside of Santa Barbara.

The family of four is known publicly to have made only one trip to the U.K. together -- to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 -- since moving to the U.S.

Harry has returned to the U.K. a handful of times on his own, most recently in February, when he flew back to see Charles, who had just been diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by him and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, April 12, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

Later in February, Harry told ABC News' Will Reeve that he has considered getting his American citizenship.

"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now," he told Reeve in an interview that aired Feb. 16.

When asked what would stop him from doing so, Harry replied, "I have no idea."

After growing up in the U.K., Harry also said he doesn't know that he feels American yet, but he loves living in the U.S.

"It's amazing," he told Reeve. "I love every single day."