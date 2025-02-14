Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share PDA moments for Valentine's Day
Two royal couples are spreading the love on Valentine's Day.
Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, shared a photo on social media Friday of themselves sitting outside on a blanket holding hands while William plants a kiss on a smiling Kate's cheek.
The photo of William and Kate, parents of three who have been married since 2011, was captioned with a single red heart.
William and Kate shared the photo on their joint Instagram account, @princeandprincessofwales.
On her own newly-launched Instagram account, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a photo Friday of herself kissing Prince Harry along with a Valentine's Day message.
"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created," Meghan wrote. "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."
Meghan, who wed Harry in 2018, ended her post with the hashtag, #lovewins.
Meghan and Harry, who moved from the U.K. to California in 2020 after stepping away from their senior royal roles, spent the past week together in Canada attending the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
The Invictus Games were founded in 2014 by Harry, an Army veteran. The international event features Paralympic-style competitions for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans.
Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will conclude on Sunday with a closing ceremony that will feature artists such as Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.