Kate, the Princess of Wales, is sharing both a personal message of hope and a personal photo in honor of World Cancer Day.
Kate, who announced in January that she is in remission from cancer, shared a photo of herself Monday standing outside in nature with her arms stretched wide.
The photo, shared on social media, was taken by her 6-year-old son Prince Louis.
Kate captioned the photo with the message: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."
The princess, a mom of three, used the hashtag #WorldCancerDay and signed the message with her initial C, indicating she wrote it herself.
World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 4, according to the Union for International Cancer Control, which organizes the day to "mobilize action to address the global cancer epidemic," according to the group's website.
Kate, 43, revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.
Kate has not shared the type of cancer she was diagnosed with or any further details of her treatment.
She said in a video message in September that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free."
On Jan. 15, Kate shared a message on social media stating that her cancer is in remission, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she added. "There is much to look forward to."