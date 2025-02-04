Kate, the Princess of Wales, went back to school Tuesday, joining a group of young students on a field trip.
The 43-year-old princess, a mother of three herself, surprised visitors outside the National Portrait Gallery in London when she stepped off a bus with a group of 4 and 5-year-old students from All Souls CE Primary School.
Kate held one young girl's hand as she and the students walked into the museum, where they took part in a new initiative designed to help kids' develop their social and emotional skills, according to Kensington Palace.
The initiative was spearheaded by the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which Kate launched in 2021.
Since marrying her husband Prince William in 2011, Kate has made early childhood development a focus of her royal work.
William and Kate are the parents of three kids, ages 11, 9 and 6.
Kate has also been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2011.