Whether you have a special someone to share a buy-one-get-one deal with -- or find yourself in search of some freebies to enjoy solo this Valentine's Day -- eateries nationwide are taking their shot at winning over consumers' hearts on Friday Feb. 14.
Check out the various deals and discounts being offered in celebration of the Hallmark holiday.
Grubhub, Chipotle BOGO burrito deal for Valentine's Day
Burrito lovers, rejoice! This Friday when you order $20 or more at Chipotle via Grubhub, you'll get a buy one, get one deal for a pair of burritos, no promo code needed.
And for any Amazon Prime Grubhub+ members who use the promo code "GET10" at checkout on orders, you will redeem a $10 off $30 Grubhub order through Feb. 17.
Panera free BAEGel, BOGO sandwiches
The promotion invites customers and their BAE -- "before all else" -- to come in for a lunchtime date and enjoy the new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches.
Starting Thursday, customers can get one for themselves, and one for free using the code BAEGEL.
The new sandwiches come in three varieties: Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak, Zesty Tuscan.
Panera has also transformed its bagels into "BAEgels" for Valentine's Day, rolling out free heart shaped Cinnamon Crunch bagels to celebrate America's love for all things bagels.
Limited quantities will be available on Feb. 13 and 14 in select cafes within the New York City area only.
Pizza Hut Heart Shaped Pizza
The popular Valentine's-themed medium-sized, customizable one-topping pizza shaped like a heart are available now through Feb. 17 starting at $11.99.
P.F. Chang's Valentine's Day promo
The casual Chinese restaurant chain will offer guests a free order of dumplings on their next visit -- in an effort to encourage second dates.
Guests who dine at P.F. Chang's Thursday through Saturday Feb. 18 will receive a bounce-back offer for the free dumplings to be redeemed on a future date night.
Smoothie King 2 smoothies for $10
Fitness and health-driven couples who are part of the Healthy Rewards membership can fuel up with 2 for $10 on 20-ounce smoothies, exclusively in the Smoothie King app on Feb. 14.